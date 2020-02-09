Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $702,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

TFC stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

