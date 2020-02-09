Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 9,476 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHSC. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 223,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

JHSC opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $29.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.