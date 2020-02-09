Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 12,003 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,003 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 304,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 40,266 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,924,000. SWS Partners increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 234,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,801,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

