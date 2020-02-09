Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after acquiring an additional 565,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 311,084 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,067,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,680,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

