Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0871 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

