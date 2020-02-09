Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Posts Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 91.69%. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.90. 337,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,418. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

DX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.