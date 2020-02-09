e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.55-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $274-277 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.55-0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.27.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. 1,118,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,280. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $946.49 million, a PE ratio of -1,894.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 61,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $1,088,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,669,599 shares of company stock valued at $57,851,559. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

