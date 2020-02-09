EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a dividend payout ratio of 160.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $15.03 on Friday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $355.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

