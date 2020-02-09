Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $72.38 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.08.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,906,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,764,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 69,167 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 793,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

