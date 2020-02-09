Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. Eaton has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 17.2% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.9% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 35,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

