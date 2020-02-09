Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Echostar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. Echostar has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.20. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $472.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Echostar will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echostar news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,374.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Echostar by 14.0% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after buying an additional 180,463 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Echostar during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Echostar during the third quarter valued at $2,026,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Echostar by 367.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 79,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

