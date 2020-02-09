Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.90.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.74. 1,715,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

