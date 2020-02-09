Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ORAN. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Societe Generale raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

ORAN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. 396,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Orange SA has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.