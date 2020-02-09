Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

MMM stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,230. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.30%.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

