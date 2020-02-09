Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,903,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.79. 5,569,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

