Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 718 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after purchasing an additional 937,714 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in PPL by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 941,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 617,297 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,211,000 after acquiring an additional 594,447 shares in the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,297,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 129.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 876,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,593,000 after acquiring an additional 495,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.79.

In other PPL news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

