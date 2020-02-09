Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 6.1%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) was down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.35, approximately 828,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 717,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

Several research firms have commented on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

