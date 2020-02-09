EDRCoin Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $49,633.00 and $1.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

