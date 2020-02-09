eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s previous close.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Rowe started coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,482. The stock has a market cap of $226.29 million, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eGain has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in eGain by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 1,543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 281,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 107,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in eGain by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 147,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

