eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of EGAN opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eGain has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rowe started coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

