Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. Gilford Securities started coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.74.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, VP Eldon C. Mayer III purchased 5,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 4,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 209.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 49,208 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 281.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 300,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.