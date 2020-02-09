Elastos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.54 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00024107 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, BCEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $43.80 million and $5.54 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.03376995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00131118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,875,711 coins and its circulating supply is 17,952,176 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, BCEX, LBank, Bit-Z and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

