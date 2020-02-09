Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.68.

Shares of EA opened at $109.09 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

