Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.68.

EA traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,800. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,182 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,971 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,348 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

