Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.68.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,644,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,182 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

