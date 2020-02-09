Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,520 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 6.2% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $33,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,621. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $28.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

