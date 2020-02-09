Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Has $549,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,966. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $103.56 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.