Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after buying an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,853,000 after buying an additional 309,387 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.20. 25,665,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,537,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $166.57 and a 1 year high of $230.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.26.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

