Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Energean Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.80) on Thursday. Energean Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 628.10 ($8.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 870.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 936.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.43.

In related news, insider Robert Peck purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £8,470 ($11,141.80). Also, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 85,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 773 ($10.17) per share, for a total transaction of £659,879.18 ($868,033.65). Insiders purchased a total of 91,455 shares of company stock worth $71,250,183 in the last ninety days.

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

