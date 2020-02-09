Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,584 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 4,271,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,454. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,200,496 shares of company stock worth $31,690,133. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

