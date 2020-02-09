Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,214,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 85,513 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 3.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $118,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.56. 4,271,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,200,496 shares of company stock valued at $31,690,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

