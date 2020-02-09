Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Equity BancShares worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 608.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at $334,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EQBK. TheStreet lowered Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of EQBK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. Equity BancShares Inc has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $34.40.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

