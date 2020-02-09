Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.60-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.755-16.052 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.04 billion.Estee Lauder Companies also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.60-5.70 EPS.

EL traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.96. 3,386,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $151.51 and a one year high of $220.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.35.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.71.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.