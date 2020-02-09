Ether-1 (ETHO) Hits Market Capitalization of $275,980.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Ether-1 has a market cap of $275,980.00 and $25,825.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00399366 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012473 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,395,943 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.