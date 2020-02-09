ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (DVHL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 21st

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:DVHL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

