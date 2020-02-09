ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (DVYL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 on February 21st

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.292 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSEARCA DVYL opened at $74.64 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.02.

