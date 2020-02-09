ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (LMLP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 21st

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of LMLP opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

