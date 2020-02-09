ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

