E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.79. E*TRADE Financial posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover E*TRADE Financial.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,176,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,597,000 after purchasing an additional 216,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,721,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after acquiring an additional 273,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. 2,201,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $52.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.