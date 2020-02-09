E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of E*TRADE Financial worth $43,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETFC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

