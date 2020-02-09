E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stake Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,842 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of E*TRADE Financial worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 551,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $43.61. 2,201,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,063. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETFC shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.