European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $106.41

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.41 and traded as low as $106.00. European Assets Trust shares last traded at $106.50, with a volume of 300,945 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $383.25 million and a P/E ratio of 22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.23.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from European Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.28%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.