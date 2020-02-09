Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 628.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $323,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.