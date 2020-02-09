EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Cap Hits $8.45 Million

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00013221 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $8.45 million and $481.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.20 or 0.05811030 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00120010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038963 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.