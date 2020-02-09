Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

EXPO stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $78.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $592,465.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $439,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,419 shares of company stock worth $3,942,793 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti raised their target price on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.