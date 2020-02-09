Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.07.

XOG traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 2,486,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

