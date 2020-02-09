FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $193.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million.

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $60.03. 26,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,578. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFG. Raymond James upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

