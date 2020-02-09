Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,971 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $51,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $4,765,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

