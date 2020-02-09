Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.91

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 1829600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $396,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,871,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,325 shares of company stock worth $3,650,009. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Federated Investors by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

