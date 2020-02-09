FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.10. FedEx posted earnings per share of $3.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $10.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $11.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $155.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 741.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 35,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

